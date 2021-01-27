Barbados To Impose a Two-Week Lockdown Starting February 3rd

Prime Minister Mia Mottley confirmed cases with the Novel coronavirus strain originated in the United Kingdom.

Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Tuesday announced that the country will enter "a period of national pause" as part of new restrictions to curb the spread of the Nobel coronavirus.

The lockdown will begin on Feb.3 until Feb. 17 to allow health personnel to conduct COVID-19 tests and medical visits.

Likewise, a curfew will be extended from 7 pm to 6 am and a mandatory quarantine will be increased from two to five nights for arriving travelers with negative COVID-19 tests.

Essential services in the public and private sectors will stay open and only supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations will be allowed to run. Gyms, restaurants, bars, and shops are also set to close.

Public sector employees will work from home while the private sector is called to authorize remote operations. A halt to construction projects will be enforced, except for ongoing works at Highway 1.

Warning that face masks use will be mandatory in all public spaces, Mottley also confirmed three cases of the COVID-19 strain originated in the United Kingdom.

As of Tuesday, 1057 patients were given the all-clear while 1427 people had contracted the novel coronavirus, 10 of which had succumbed to the disease.