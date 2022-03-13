Ballistic Missiles Struck in Vicinity of US Consulate in Iraq

On Sunday, Iraq’s Kurdistan counter-terrorism unit confirmed that 12 ballistic missiles were fired towards the vicinity of the U.S. embassy in Erbil city from Iran.
Kurdistan Governor Omid Khoshnaw said it was not clear whether the missiles were aimed at the U.S. consulate or the local airport, where a base of the international anti-jihadist coalition is located.
The local television station Kurdistan24, whose studios are near the new headquarters of the Consulate, posted on its social networks images of its damaged offices, with collapsed roof parts and broken glass.
Nevertheless, the Erbil Health Ministry acknowledged that there were no casualties from the attack or severely injured people. The airport, likewise, reported no flight interruption or material damage to its facilities.
“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Erbil and call on its resilient people to keep calm and follow the guidance of the security services,” Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stated.
In Iraq, non-claimed rockets and drone bombs regularly target U.S. facilities and international coalition troops. Washington accuses pro-Iranian Iraqi factions of carrying out these attacks.
On Jan. 3, 2020, the U.S. government ordered to assassinate Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and last week, two high-ranking Revolutionary Guard officers were killed in Syria in an attack attributed to Israel in response to the supposed attacks.