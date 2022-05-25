Aussie State to Cut Business Emissions With Electric Fleet

All Victorian businesses can now install electric vehicle charging stations, with a share of US$1 million in grants to smooth their transition to a cheaper, cleaner electric vehicle fleet.

On Tuesday, the government of the Australian state of Victoria announced a new program to accelerate Victorian vehicles' transition to zero emissions.

The program will also help reduce operating costs and emissions by supporting chargers for business fleets and stimulating the purchase and lease of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) for business operations. It could help businesses save up to US$354 per month per car in their fleet.

"Cars have to be a vehicle for change as we halve emissions by 2030 -- by getting more zero-emission vehicles on our roads we're reducing transport's massive contribution to climate change and cutting costs for businesses," said Lily D'Ambrosio, Victoria's minister for energy, environment and climate change.

"By supporting businesses with chargers we are slashing emissions and operating costs and building the zero-emission second-hand market, getting closer to our target of half of the light vehicle sales by 2030," said D'Ambrosio.

Transport is one of Australia's largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 25 percent of Victoria's total carbon footprint.

Victoria's government has set a goal for zero-emission vehicles to make up half of all new light-vehicle sales by 2030.