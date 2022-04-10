Attempt to Evacuate Nationalist Leaders From Mariupol Fails

The Kyiv regime does not abandon attempts to evacuate the leaders of the nationalist Azov regiment and foreign mercenaries from Mariupol.

On the night of April 8, the Kiev regime made a new attempt to evacuate the leaders of the Ukrainian nationalists by sea from Mariupol, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, denounced to journalists.

"The Kiev regime keeps trying to evacuate the leaders of the nationalist Azov regiment and foreign mercenaries from Mariupol," he pointed out.

"Earlier actions to airlift them out by helicopters failed. On the night of April 8, the Kiev regime made a new unsuccessful attempt to evacuate the leaders of the Ukrainian Nazis by sea," remarked Konashenkov.

According to the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian cargo ship "Apache" under the Maltese flag followed at night in a caravan of ships from Taganrog Bay to the Kerch Strait.

At 22H38 Moscow time, 30 kilometers off Mariupol, it abruptly changed course and attempted to break into the seaport of Mariupol, which is blockaded by the Black Sea Fleet.

The Maltese-flagged Ukrainian cargo ship “Apache”, made a sharp detour in the Sea of Azov, in attempt to rescue defenders of Mariupol, transmitted a signal: “I’m a Maniac, I’m coming to you” https://t.co/Bb0xLqSExu — Ethereal Presence (@2little2lateBB) April 10, 2022

The cargo ship continued to move without responding to demands by Russian border guards to make contact through the international channel.

Warning artillery shots, fired by two border patrol boats along the vessel's course, did not cause a change of course or a slowdown in the cargo ship's speed, he said.

"While heading to the port, the ship was conducting a radio exchange, transmitting messages, 'I'm a maniac, I'm coming to you,'" Konashenkov said, adding that signals of fire were seen on the coast.

The cargo ship then diverted course and the crew contacted the border guards, asking them to cease fire and stating that they were ready to comply with the requirements. "As a result of the impact of the fire, there are no injuries among the ship's crew members.

The ship's crew extinguished the fire on their own. After the inspection, the Ukrainian cargo ship Apache with the crew is escorted to the port of Yeysk," Konashenkov concluded.