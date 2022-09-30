Attack on Nord Stream is Act of International Terrorism: Putin

"It's very difficult to imagine that such a terrorist act could take place without the participation of a state," Peskov pointed out.

During a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin described the leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines as the consequence of an "act of international terrorism."

So far, four leaks in the gas pipelines that cross the Baltic Sea have been detected without the direct and immediate causes having been clarified. As a result of the above, Russia proposed an urgent discussion on this issue in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In making the complaint, Russia did not blame any particular Western country. However, "it is very difficult to imagine that such a terrorist act could take place without the participation of a state," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, warning that the "situation is extremely dangerous."

"In the current context, where there is a serious lack of communication and a reluctance of many countries to contact us in such sensitive areas, many questions arise," he added, confirming that the Russian security services (FSB) are investigating what happened.

Guilty evasion. Joe #Biden ducks the #NordStream2 question. "Do you consider #Russian responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline?" "Let's stick with this, okay? Thank you, thank you." pic.twitter.com/XjPMjONwUZ — tim anderson (@timand2037) September 29, 2022

Meanwhile, international analysts recalled the comments about Nord Stream made by the U.S. President Joe Biden before the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. “If Russia invades the borders of Ukraine, there will be no more Nord Stream 2. We will end it,” he said on Feb. 7.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Danish experts have concluded that two explosions with an estimated capacity of 1,000 kilograms of TNT occurred in the North Stream pipelines. These claims occurred during a meeting with members of the the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Wednesday night.

Later, the NATO also called the Nord Stream leaks "deliberate, reckless and irresponsible" acts of sabotage and said it would defend against using the energy for coercive purposes."