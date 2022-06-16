Ecuador: National Union of Educators Demands Wage Equalization

The Government of Guillermo Lasso is being denounced for the delay in applying the salary equalization and the Organic Law of Intercultural Education that regulates it.

Ecuador's National Union of Educators (UNE) called for a mobilization this Thursday in the country's 24 provinces to denounce the administration of Guillermo Lasso for the delay in the application of the salary equalization and the Organic Law of Intercultural Education (LOEI) supporting it.

The teachers' union rejects the delay in its publication in the Official Gazette by the Chief Executive, who requested a modulation to the Constitutional Court's ruling on the LOEI reforms.

As of the approval by the Ecuadorian Court, the modifications must be published in a term no longer than 90 days. Given this, UNE addressed Lasso demanding him to stop maneuvering to prevent the LOEI from being enforced.

The mobilization of educators is part of the indefinite national strike demonstrations called by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (CONAIE) and other organizations, which complaint about the deterioration of living conditions.

La Unión Nacional de Educadores (UNE) anunció que reactivará movilizaciones contra el Gobierno de Guillermo Lasso el jueves, 16 de junio, en defensa de la equiparación salarial a los maestros. Se instalarán en plazas y calles del país, en muestra de protesta. pic.twitter.com/c1UJ3Yxzku — La5pata (@La5pata_ec) June 13, 2022

The National Union of Educators (UNE) announced that it would reactivate demonstrations against the Government of Guillermo Lasso on Thursday, June 16, in defense of equal pay for teachers. They will be installed in squares and streets of the country as a sign of protest.

The teachers demand immediate ratification by the Constitutional Court against the Government of sentence number 2-22-OP while requiring its publication by the National Assembly.

In addition, they also demand an increase in the budget allocated to education, a moratorium on debts in the different banking models, as well as the creation of new sources of employment.

The office of the United Nations (UN) in Ecuador "urges unrestricted respect for constitutional and legal guarantees for the exercise of social protest, as well as for the norms of due process applicable to all those detained in the context of demonstrations, in accordance with international human rights standards."



