Haiti Police To Investigate Violence Against Protesters

Haiti police are beginning an investigation against National Palace security forces for shooting at demonstrators.

The Haitian National Police (PNH) announced Wednesday that it will open an investigation after the National Palace security guards were accused of shooting demonstrators Monday.

According to local news, several people were injured after police threw tear gas and used live ammunition to suppress protesters.

According to Jean-Claude Benjamin, spokesman for the General Inspection of the PNH, officials of certain units of the police institution are being summoned as part of the investigation of the alleged incidents.

He also mentioned that several investigators were sent to the scene to gather information, evaluate facts and analyze evidence.

Anti-government protests have reduced in recent days after official examinations were scheduled due to a strong campaign by the Ministry of Education. The exams are taking place in the country since mid-June.

The protesters are calling for the resignation President Jovenel Moise after the nation's Superior Court of Auditors and Administrative Disputes accused him of embezzling millions of dollars meant for development projects.

The social movements said that protests will continue after the end of exams which will culminate this Wednesday.

One of the most visible sections of the opposition, the Democratic and Popular Sector, recently presented a transitional alternative, with a judge of Cassation at the head of the Government, while proposing the dissolution of the Parliament and the holding of a National Conference. However, this proposal has not been well received by other opposing groups.