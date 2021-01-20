At Least 3 Dead, Several Others Injured in Madrid Explosion

Although the cause of the explosion has yet to be confirmed by the Fire Brigade, Martinez-Almeida explained that a gas leak was the most likely cause.

Three people have lost their lives and several others were injured after a large explosion damaged a building in the center of Madrid on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, told reporters at the scene that an 85-year-old woman and an as yet unidentified man had died in the blast, which occurred at Toledo Street in the center of Madrid close to the emblematic Plaza Mayor just before 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT).

A man, aged 26, was in "moderately serious" condition, a man in his 50s suffered "light" head injuries, and others sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Although the cause of the explosion has yet to be confirmed by the Fire Brigade, Martinez-Almeida explained that a gas leak was the most likely cause.

The explosion completely destroyed the top three floors and damaged the remaining floors of the six-story building where it occurred. Nine fire engines and 11 ambulances were sent to the scene.

The surrounding streets were strewn with rubble, and several vehicles were damaged by falling masonry.

The number of casualties was initially feared to be a lot higher given that the building where the explosion occurred is situated next to a nursing home for the elderly and a school. But early reports suggested that nobody in those buildings was hurt.