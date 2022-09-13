Argentine VP Cristina Fernandez Receives New Death Threat

On Monday, Argentine judge Maria Capuchetti confirmed that Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner received another death threat through a call to the 911 emergency line.

The threatening phone call was made from somewhere in the city of La Plata. The Argentine authorities, however, have not yet been able to identify the author of the threat.

Capuchetti ordered to reinforce the police custody of the Peronist leader and re-decreed the summary secrecy in the case that Fernando Sabag Montiel and Brenda Uliarte face for attempted murder against Fernandez-Kirchner, who is also the Senate president.

"Nothing should be minimized because if you do it, then later you will worry about what you didn't do when you should have done it," National Security Minister Anibal Fernandez said with reference to the threatening call and the protection actions that are being implemented.

This is the moment a man tried to fire a gun inches from the head of Argentina's vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. The gun did not fire, and Kirchner, the country's most prominent leader, was unharmed.

On the night of Sept. 1, Fernando Sabag-Montiel, in complicity with his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte, attempted to assassinate Fernandez-Kirchner as she was entering her residence in Buenos Aires City.

He was arrested after firing twice with his Bersa semi-automatic pistol a few centimeters from the vice president's head. "The gun had five bullets but none in the chamber, so the bullet did not come out," outlet El Impulso recalled using police reports available so far.

The Argentine authorities are investigating the connections that Sabag-Montiel and Uliarte could have with other people. One of the clues currently leads to Ximena de Tezanos, a neighbor of the Argentine vice president.

