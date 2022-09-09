Another Person Linked to the Attack Against CFK Identified

Gabriel Nicolás Carrizo is identified as the third person implicated in the September 1 attempted murder against Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Carrizo, an alleged friend of Fernando Sabag Montiel and his partner, Brenda Uliarte, was in charge of a cotton candy business located on the corner near the vice president's house.

According to surveillance footage, the three citizens were conducting intelligence work before the attack. Carrizo appears in the crowd wearing a black hat and mask. It is not excluded that the group had more members.

In videos, Carrizo shows the development of anti-Kirchnerist, anti-government and neo-Nazi demonstrations. Reviewing his WhatsApp statuses, it was discovered that after the attempted murder of Cristina Fernández, he directly threatened the president, Alberto Fernandez.

The day after the attack, Sabag Montiel, Uliarte and Carrizo, along with two other individuals currently under investigation, appeared on local Argentine television claiming that they felt threatened.

Investigators have identified a third member of the so-called "Banda de Los Copitos," Gabriel "Nicolás" Carrizo, a friend of Sabag Montiel and Brenda Uliarte, in the vicinity of the Vice-President's house in the days before the attack.

Following Uliarte's arrest on September 4, Carrizo came forward to testify as a witness and police authorities required him to leave his cell phone in custody to gather relevant information.

The investigation has also revealed that those so far implicated in the attack have participated in television programs in which they have harshly criticized the government's management.

On Thursday night, police raided Sabag Montiel's house again in search of new incriminating evidence. The police also searched the home of Uliarte's ex-boyfriend, Lucas Ocampo, where the young woman slept the night of the events and left a white bag, which is presumed the murder weapon was hidden.