11 cases of severe pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria has been detected in the Argentine province of Tucumán.

So far, the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend the implementation of "any restriction on travel or trade with Argentina."

According to Argentina's Ministry of Health, there have been six deaths from the so-called Legionnaires' disease.

WHO said that of the 11 cases reported at a private health center in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán, eight are health care workers and three are patients of the health facility.

The cases appeared between August 18 and 25, WHO added, noting that the patients presented with symptoms of pneumonia, fever, muscle and abdominal pain, and respiratory difficulties.

Update: The Argentina Ministry of Health informed that legionella has been confirmed as the cause of a cluster of pneumonia cases associated with a health clinic in the province of Tucuman, Argentina. https://t.co/9aOKpqZC8C — PAHO/WHO (@pahowho) September 4, 2022

The United Nations (UN) agency said the most common form of transmission is inhalation of contaminated aerosols from contaminated water sources.

Laboratory monitoring, case identification and clinical care, contact tracing and outbreak investigation to determine the origin and to take the necessary measures to prevent new infections are WHO's recommendations.

The Legionnaires' disease is similar to pneumonia and varies in severity from a mild fever to a severe and sometimes fatal form of pneumonia, according to WHO.

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner denounced the judicial persecution carried out against her. In this context, she made it clear that the persecution is not against her but against all those leaders who defend the sovereignty of the country - #Argentina #Kirchner #Lawfare pic.twitter.com/K3QzpuKlis — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 24, 2022

As there is no vaccine to prevent the disease, early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics can reduce the severity of the condition and complications.