Argentina: WHO Against Travel Ban Due to Legionella Infections

So far, the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend the implementation of "any restriction on travel or trade with Argentina."
According to Argentina's Ministry of Health, there have been six deaths from the so-called Legionnaires' disease.
WHO said that of the 11 cases reported at a private health center in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán, eight are health care workers and three are patients of the health facility.
The cases appeared between August 18 and 25, WHO added, noting that the patients presented with symptoms of pneumonia, fever, muscle and abdominal pain, and respiratory difficulties.
The United Nations (UN) agency said the most common form of transmission is inhalation of contaminated aerosols from contaminated water sources.
Laboratory monitoring, case identification and clinical care, contact tracing and outbreak investigation to determine the origin and to take the necessary measures to prevent new infections are WHO's recommendations.
The Legionnaires' disease is similar to pneumonia and varies in severity from a mild fever to a severe and sometimes fatal form of pneumonia, according to WHO.
As there is no vaccine to prevent the disease, early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics can reduce the severity of the condition and complications.