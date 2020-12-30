Argentina's Senate Passes Safe Abortion Law

Argentina's Senate Wednesday passed the Safe Abortion Law after a 12-hour session, in a victory for the women's movement that has been fighting for this right for over five decades.
RELATED:
Argentina To Start National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign
"We are living in a historical moment. Our struggle has become law," members of the Campaign for Free, Legal and Safe Abortion Rights said.
This morning, the green color that identifies the battle for safe abortion rights in the country lit up the Argentine Parliament, where the Senate passed the law.
Thousands of people sang, danced, and shook green handkerchiefs to the rhythm of the legal abortion struggle's signature song.
"Now that we are together / now that they see us / the patriarchy will fall, it will fall... / and feminism will win," young women sang along with the campaign's historical leaders, who are in their 70s.
"Safe, legal, and free abortion is now the law. Today, we are a better society that expands women's rights and guarantees public health," President Alberto Fernandez tweeted.
The vote means that women can abort up to the 14th week of pregnancy. Abortion will also be legal after that time in cases of rape or danger to the mother's life.
The bill, which passed with 38 votes in favor, 29 against, and one abstention, makes Argentina the largest Latin American country to legalize abortion.
Until now, many of the women who want to interrupt their pregnancies have to recur to illegal ways. From 2016 to 2018, 65 women died from complications related to illegal abortions, according to the Health Ministry.