Argentina's Senate Passes Safe Abortion Law

Women can abort up to the 14th week of pregnancy. Abortion will also be legal after that time in cases of rape or danger to the mother's life.

Argentina's Senate Wednesday passed the Safe Abortion Law after a 12-hour session, in a victory for the women's movement that has been fighting for this right for over five decades.

"We are living in a historical moment. Our struggle has become law," members of the Campaign for Free, Legal and Safe Abortion Rights said.

This morning, the green color that identifies the battle for safe abortion rights in the country lit up the Argentine Parliament, where the Senate passed the law.

Thousands of people sang, danced, and shook green handkerchiefs to the rhythm of the legal abortion struggle's signature song.

"Now that we are together / now that they see us / the patriarchy will fall, it will fall... / and feminism will win," young women sang along with the campaign's historical leaders, who are in their 70s.