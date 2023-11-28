Argentina: Rodriguez Chirillo to Be Energy Minister

He served as a consultant for the Energy Ministry between 1995 and 1996 during the administrations of President Carlos Menem (1989-1999).

On Tuesday, Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei will appoint lawyer Eduardo Rodriguez Chirillo as his energy minister.

It is anticipated that, during Milei's term, responsibilities in the energy sector will fall under the purview of a large Infrastructure Ministry, led by Guillermo Ferraro.

Rodriguez Chirillo served as a consultant for the Ministry of Energy between 1995 and 1996, during the governments of Carlos Menem (1989-1999).

In 2001, he also advised the National Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing under the presidency of Fernando de la Rua (1999-2001).

With yesterday's stunning election of Milei in Argentina, it's worth taking a fresh look at the Vaca Muerta. After years of innovation, recent wells are outperforming the Permian and Bakken by a stunning 33%.



Between 2001 and 2007, he pursued a career in the private sector, serving as the Director of Legal Affairs in Latin America for the Spanish energy company Iberdrola. In recent months, Rodriguez Chirillo has been the primary advisor to Milei on energy matters.

Currently, the appointment of the energy minister holds special significance as Argentina possesses the second-largest unconventional gas reserves and the fourth-largest unconventional oil reserves globally. These resources are found in vast fields, one of which is "Vaca Muerta," spanning 30,000 square kilometers.

On Tuesday, Milei will hold meetings in Washington with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Security Council Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez. Meanwhile, two key members of his team, Nicolas Posse and Luis Caputo, will hold meetings with officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).