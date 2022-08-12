    • Live
Zelensky Proposes Extending Martial Law, General Mobilization

    File photo shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a press conference devoted to his two years in office in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20, 2021. | Photo: Sergey Starostenko/Xinhua

Published 12 August 2022 (1 hours 14 minutes ago)
Two separate drafts on extending the martial law and general mobilization have been submitted to the parliament for consideration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday proposed to the parliament to prolong the current martial law and general mobilization in the country for another 90 days, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

According to the parliament's website, two separate drafts on extending the martial law and general mobilization have been submitted to the parliament for consideration.

The Ukrainian parliament imposed a martial law after the start of the conflict with Russia on Feb. 24 and extended it three times since then.

The general mobilization of the population was introduced in Ukraine on Feb. 24 and was prolonged in May for another three months.

The laws on the martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine are due to expire on Aug. 23.

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
