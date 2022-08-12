Zelensky Proposes Extending Martial Law, General Mobilization

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
Two separate drafts on extending the martial law and general mobilization have been submitted to the parliament for consideration.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday proposed to the parliament to prolong the current martial law and general mobilization in the country for another 90 days, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.