Another Peace Accord Singer Killed in Colombia

Since 2016, at least 288 former guerrilla combatants have been killed by hitmen or members of illegal groups.

On Monday, Ruber Erney Dorado, a former member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and signer of the Peace treaty, was found dead in the Cauca Valley.

Details about the murder of Dorado, who was working at a cooperative venture, are not yet known. He became the 39th peace treaty signer killed this year.

Since the signing of the 2016 Peace Accords, however, 288 former combatants have been killed by hitmen or members of illegal groups, according to the Institute for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ). For this reason, Cauca Valley local authorities and villagers have alerted about the death risks faced by those who joined the Peace process.

While all this is happening, Colombia's President Ivan Duque has not done much to enforce the guarantees set at the Peace Agreement signed by President Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018).



The violence in Colombia is out of control. Trade unionists and human rights defenders are being targeted every single day.



The violence in Colombia is out of control. Trade unionists and human rights defenders are being targeted every single day.

A recent United Nations report evidenced the presence of factors contrary to peace, such as the forced displacement of the population in the departments of Antioquia, Bolivar, Cauca, Choco, Cordoba, and Nariño. It also highlighted the reduction in the public budget earmarked for the National Protection Units.

The 2016 Accord constitutes "the most varied and complex implementation agenda of all the peace agreements signed since 1989," the Kroc Institute's Peace Accords Program Director Josefina Echavarría said and recalled that only 28 percent of the 578 points in the accord had been implemented by the end of 2020.

In September, during a meeting at the United Nations, President Duque said that the 2016 Peace Accord was "weak." Nonetheless, he vows that he is committed to its implementation, a claim that Colombians have questioned all along.