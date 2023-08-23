1st International Buddhist Forum in Ulan-Ude Finalise Its Work

Dymbryl Dashibaldanov said that Russia has traditional Buddhism and is capable of hosting such representative events at a high professional level.

The event was attended by over 600 participants from 13 countries. Summing up the results of the forum, Anton Kobyakov, advisor to Vladimir Putin, emphasized the forum's contribution to intercultural dialogue and strengthening ties between peoples, its enlightening, educational and organisational role.

"The development of dialogue between religions, strengthening the interaction of religious structures contribute to strengthening the unity of Russian society, its multi-ethnic and multi-confessional basis. Russia remains open to cooperation and is ready to discuss topical issues with all interested parties," he said.

Dymbryl Dashibaldanov, rector of the Buddhist University "Dashi Choinkhorling" named after D.D. Zayayev, described the first day of the forum, full of various discussions on practical and theoretical issues of Buddhism, as a confirmation that Russia has traditional Buddhism and is capable of organising and hosting such representative events at a high professional level.

The second day was given for a trip to Ivolginsky Datsan - the largest Buddhist temple complex (Buryatia). There the conference took place and prayer services were held.

The final day of the First International Buddhist Forum was the day of summarising the results of all the discussions and conferences. A resolution was adopted, fixing the start of works on creation of the international association of Buddhist research and education.

It was also said that a unified academic information portal and a system of common access to data on Buddhism in libraries all over the world will be developed. It is planned to publish a scientific almanac on these topics.

A number of agreements on inter-university cooperation and exchange, on the formation of a consortium of universities "Buddhist Education" were signed.

The agreement was signed by the Ministry of Sport and Youth Policy of the Republic of Buryatia, Shaolin Temple Wushu Training Center and Republican public organisation "Wushu Federation of Buryatia", planning to exchange experience, promote the development and popularisation of Wushu.

The successful experience of organising and holding the first International Buddhist Forum suggests holding further meetings in this format on a regular basis.