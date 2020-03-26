Alcala Cordones Confesses from Colombia Plan Against Venezuela

Cliver Alcala Cordones is accused of organizing a destabilizing plan against Venezuela from Colombia; he acknowledged his organization's part in this in an audio broadcast by the Colombian media outlet W Radio.

The former major general of the Venezuelan Army, Cliver Alcala Cordones, confessed that he organized from Colombia the plan denounced by the Venezuelan government this Wednesday that foresaw a series of selective murders, including that of President Nicolas Maduro.

Alcala Cordones was identified as the coordinator of all efforts to commit terrorist acts and assassinations against Venezuela, which would be carried out in March amid the coronavirus pandemic that has already reached the country.

In audio from W Radio broadcast this Thursday, the former Venezuelan military confirmed that the weapons confiscated in Barranquilla, Colombia, this March 24 were intended for Robert Colina Ibarra, alias Pantera, to attempt against the stabilization of the Government of Venezuela and assassinate President Maduro.

Alcala stated that these weapons were part of an agreement between him and Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido with US advisers.

The former Venezuelan official assured that he is in Barranquilla in constant communication with the Colombian authorities. "The Colombian authorities have been talking to me. I am not trying to escape," he said.

Although he acknowledges that the entire organization of the plan was conceived from Colombia, Alcala Cordones assured that neither President Iván Duque nor the Armed Forces of that country were aware of it. "They only found out about 48 hours ago," he said.

After the broadcast of the audio, the Venezuelan attorney general, Tarek William Saab, reported that the Public Ministry of that country opened an investigation against Guaido, Alcala Cordones, and others involved in the plan.

The Venezuelan official assured that it is a "convicted and confessed," crime of "attempted coup d'état" against the government of President Maduro.

He stressed that Alcala Cordones made a public statement about his plans that "intended to bathe Venezuela in blood."

"As part of this subversive plan, Alcala, with the protection offered by the Colombian authorities, would have organized at least three camps in towns in the neighboring country (Colombia) to train assault groups against Venezuela," said Saab.

Keys to the destabilizing plan

In a press conference, the Vice Minister of Communications, Tourism, and Culture of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, explained the keys to this recently dismantled plan:

-Colombia and the United States organized it.

-It would be executed between March 23 and 25, during the social and collective quarantine decreed by the Venezuelan Executive to stop the expansion of the coronavirus.

-It was intended to arm paramilitary groups in Venezuela to commit terrorist actions.

-Assault groups would be introduced to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro.

-Initially, it would be executed on March 10, but it was postponed due to alleged deficiencies in operational capacity and the failure of calls to protest by opposition lawmaker Guaido.

-The seized weapons have a value of $ 500,000, equivalent to 83,333 diagnostic kits, 2,500 face masks, and three million chloroquine tablets to serve thousands of patients with Covid-19.