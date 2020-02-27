Airstrike in Syria's Idlib Kills 33 Turkish Soldiers

A Turkish official said several seriously wounded troops were being treated in hospitals.

An air strike - allegedly by Syrian government forces - in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region killed 33 Turkish soldiers, the local governor in the southeastern province of Hatay said early on Friday.

Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay, the Turkish province bordering Syria’s Idlib region, said the soldiers were killed Thursday.

In the meantime, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chaired an emergency security meeting late on Thursday to evaluate the latest developments in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, two Turkish security sources said.

Turkey and Russia have been holding discussions to reach a consensus for ease the escalation of tension in Idlib.

Tensions in the region have escalated after Turkey claimed that Syrian government's attacks in Idlib killed 13 Turkish military personnel.

Turkey urged Russia to convince Damascus to retreat to the lines agreed in the Sochi deal previously brokered by Ankara and Moscow.

Turkey and Russia signed the Sochi deal on Sept. 17, 2018, based on which both sides agreed to set up a demilitarized zone in Idlib.

Turkey rejected the proposed documents and maps by Russia, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin told reporters late Tuesday.