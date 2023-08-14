Air traffic recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela are the seven countries with the best domestic recovery in the region in June, together accounting for 94 percent of total domestic traffic in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Air passenger traffic is recovering in Latin American and Caribbean countries. Such growth compared to 2019 was driven mainly by the domestic market, while the international market remained two percent below its 2019 levels.

These results have allowed the region to lead the air recovery worldwide, according to the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA).

In April, 29.1 million passengers were transported in the area, where Argentina and Mexico accounted for large hundreds of that growth.

The industry has demonstrated its resilience and its strong momentum, which has been able to overcome the current economic challenges. This was commented by José Ricardo Botelho, executive director and CEO of ALTA. According to the director, aviation is an essential sector and the strong union and communication that characterizes it allows it to offer safer and more efficient travel options.

Asociación Latinoamericana y del Caribe de Transporte Aéreo, ALTA, en su Reporte destaca nuevamente el ranking mundial de recuperación de tráfico de pasajeros aéreos al transportar, durante el mes de junio, 29,2 millones de pasajeros, cifra 1,8% +sus niveles prepandemia. — LUIS MORENO GOMEZ (@beta7050) August 13, 2023

The tweet reads, "Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association, ALTA, in its Report once again highlights the world ranking in air passenger traffic recovery by transporting, during the month of June, 29.2 million passengers, a figure 1.8% above its pre-pandemic levels."

Argentina was the most outstanding country in the recovery of domestic air traffic in the area, and the recovery of the entire Latin American and Caribbean area has led the way with 99.8 percent growth, in contrast to other market areas, especially in the first world, such as North America with 93.7 percent and Europe with 85.3 percent.

Similarly, the domestic performance of Venezuela and Chile was very positive, advancing 11 and eight percent, respectively, over 2019.

Brazil accumulates two consecutive months of growth, reaching four percent in June, exceeding 2019. The Congonhas (SP)-Santos Dumont (RJ) route was the most important in the region with 3,158 flights operated between the two airports in June, representing an increase of 24 percent, always compared to 2019.

Thus, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela are the seven countries with the best domestic recovery in the region in June, together accounting for 94 percent of total domestic traffic in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Mexico, on the other hand, had a 12 percent growth in international passengers, mainly due to the increase in the number of frequencies in the markets to and from Colombia (+15 percent), Spain (+36) and Costa Rica (+36).

Dominican Republic grew 17 percent, indicated by three international markets that doubled their number of flights compared to 2019: Colombia (+49 percent), Venezuela (80) and Mexico (+39).

In the second quarter of 2023, 87.2 million passengers were transported in the region, one percent more than in the same quarter of 2019.