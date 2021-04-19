Iran: Parliament To Ban US & UK Reporters Who Support Sanctions

A legislator from the Iranian Parliament’s governing board stated it has introduced a motion by lawmakers to ban the entry of American and British journalists and media outlets known for supporting international sanctions against Iran.

The news was announced during an open session of parliament on Sunday by Seyyed Naser Mousavi-Largani.

That said, Mousavi-Largani did not provide any further details on the specifics or time-frame of the motion.

The United States, under former President Donald Trump, imposed numerous rounds of illegal coercive sanctions on Iran, primarily affecting the Iranian people. Trump also unilaterally removed the United States from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

Iranian officials refer to the sanctions “economic terrorism” as they disrupt people’s livelihood and “medical terrorism” as they hinder people’s access to specific medicines and healthcare services, particularly during the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

#Iran to ban entry of foreign reporters supporting sanctions against the country.

Iranian lawmakers are pushing to ban the entry of US and UK journalists known for supporting sanctions against Iran. pic.twitter.com/IhQcpEdZIR — Mehrdad Torabi (@mehrdadt1987) April 18, 2021

In a letter presented Wednesday, the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights (HCHR) mentioned the case of 31 Iranian children who died from both epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) diseases as a result of the unilateral sanctions.

Last October, the HCHR reported that despite U.S. claims that humanitarian affairs are not restricted by sanctions, the blocking of financial transactions between Iran and the world has practically obstructed the importation of humanitarian articles and drugs used to treat people with life-threatening diseases.