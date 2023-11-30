African Union Calls for End to Violence against Women and Girls

The African continent needs to engage in concerted efforts to eradicate violence against women and girls throughout the region.

On Wednesday, African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat called on African countries to implement concrete actions to end violence against women and girls.

According to official data, Faki made the call in a statement on the occasion of the 16 Days of Activism Campaign to End Violence Against Women and Girls, which runs annually from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10.

"I urgently call on AU member states and all stakeholders to accelerate action to end violence against women and girls," Faki said in the statement.

"To ensure a future where violence is no longer a barrier to the empowerment and security of women and girls, it is urgent to transform our collective resolve into impactful and concrete measures, that will shape our societies into safe, equitable and inclusive spaces that uphold and protect the rights of women and girls," Faki said.

We continue to unite for a brighter and safer future as we consolidate our commitment to ending violence against women and girls. Today is the 2nd day of the 3rd #MensConference on #PositiveMasculinity and we are out and about to fight this scourge. pic.twitter.com/QXfS85wxqX — African Union Women, Gender & Youth Directorate (@AU_WGYD) November 28, 2023

This year's commemoration of the campaign coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People's Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa.

In this regard, Faki underscored the need to exert concerted efforts to eradicate violence against women and girls across the African continent.

The AU Commission chairperson further called on African countries to allocate dedicated budgets to preventing violence against women and girls, as well as supporting victims of gender-based violence.