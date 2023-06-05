Afghanistan: All Airports Officially Operational

"...20 foreign flights per day are making use the national airfields..."

On Monday, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation reported that all airports located within Afghanistan's borders are currently operational.

According to the ministry, a total of 20 foreign flights per day are making use the national airfields, adding that every airport is currently fully operational.

The ministry has stated on Twitter that Hamidullah Akhundzada, the incumbent Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, at the graduation ceremony of the Transportation and Aviation Institute, emphasized the cruciality of attaining self-sufficiency in Afghanistan's civil and aviation domains.

"Thirty students were sent to Uzbekistan to get educated in the development of the aviation industry," the ministry said.

According to data released by the Ministry, over fifty individuals have successfully completed their graduate studies at the Transportation and Aviation Institute following two years of rigorous training in the areas of air traffic control, monitoring, and navigation.

Official data states that international and domestic flights were halted in Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul in August 2021.

Official data also shows that service has gradually resumed after engagement between Afghanistan’s current government and some regional countries.