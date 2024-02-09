Abyei: At Least 75 Killed Due to Violence in 2 Weeks

Save the Children said the violence has not only hindered the aid agency's ability to reach those in need, but has also created an environment of fear and uncertainty, making it even more difficult for families to access essential services.

On Friday, the global charity Save the Children said that at least 75 people, including three children, have been killed and 2,200 displaced in two weeks of violence between communities in the Abyei Special Administrative Area.

The charity said the actual number of people killed in the fighting between armed youths of Ngok Dinka of Abyei and the Twic community of neighboring Warrap State could be much higher.

Abyei is a disputed area between South Sudan and Sudan, which has been in conflict since April 15.

"It's been a very difficult time for children and their families in Abyei. No child should ever be attacked or killed. For those that have survived but have been wounded, they will live with the physical and psychological scars for the rest of their lives," Jib Pornpun Rabiltossaporn, Save the Children country director in South Sudan, said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The two communities have been contesting for years the ownership of a strip of land in the Aneet border area, which separates the two communities.

Save the Children said the violence has not only hindered the aid agency's ability to reach those in need, but has also created an environment of fear and uncertainty, making it even more difficult for families to access essential services.

The charity said its teams are seeing a dangerous spike in violence, which is leading to widespread displacement and compromising the safety and well-being of innocent children and women.

Rabiltossaporn said the volatile situation requires collective action to ensure the safety and protection of the impacted communities, especially the vulnerable children who suffer the brunt of the violence and displacement.

"We appeal to the government, the United Nations Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), and all key actors to act promptly and collectively to protect civilians and restore peace," she added.

The first major attack took place on Jan. 27 and led to 52 deaths and dozens of injuries, in addition to kidnappings, the burning of villages and theft of cattle, according to a United Nations report.

The latest attack, on Feb. 4, killed at least 23 civilians, including three children and four women, and injured 18 others, including two children, according to the government of Abyei Special Administrative Area and UN reports.

According to Save the Children, the sporadic attacks have since slowed down or cut off affected communities from humanitarian aid, with incidents of looting of health and nutrition supplies reported, including lifesaving nutrition supplies for children in Rumamer health facility.