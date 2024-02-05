Over 11 Mln People Displaced in Sudan

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the RSF since April 15, 2023.

Sudan's acting minister of culture and information Graham Abdel-Qadir said Monday that the number of displaced people in the country has surpassed 11 million.

There are 4 million women and 3 million children displaced, the minister said pointing to the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to the acting minister 90 percent of the displaced were from Khartoum, Gezira, and Darfur states.

He also said that the government is committed to providing humanitarian aid to those who need it through procedures and agreements that guarantee the country's sovereignty.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has also expressed deep concern about the scale of displacement in the African country due to the spread of conflict, which has fueled "the world's largest displacement crisis."

The International Organization for Migration said that Sudan's 9 million internally displaced people make it the largest internal displacement crisis in the world.

Since the beginning of the war, 3.5 million people have been displaced from the capital, Khartoum.

For its part, the United Nations (UN) today reported the preparation of a plan to reach 15 million of the 25 million people in need of aid in the war-torn country this year.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the RSF since April 15, 2023. More than 13,000 people had been killed since the fighting broke out, according to OCHA.