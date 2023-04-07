A Strong Fire Breaks Out In Mexico City Central Market

The flames, which started at about 19:00, caused a smoke column of more than 50 meters. Hopefully, they did not leave injured or dead people.

On Thursday, some 200 firefighters worked several hours with tankers to control a large fire in Mexico City Central Market, the main food store in the Mexican capital.

The flames, which started at about 19:00, caused a smoke column of more than 50 meters. Hopefully, they did not leave injured or dead people. Mexico DF Mayor Claudia Sheimbaum said fire brigades extinguished about 90 percent of them.

The fire affected 5,640 square meters of the market’s empty packaging sector, where cardboard, wood, plastic boxes, pallets, reed baskets, and raffia sacks were stored.

Neighbors were worried about the flames since several gas stations are close to this market. Sheimbaum confirmed that these establishments have already been closed. She also asked locals to keep calm and contribute to the work of firefighters and emergency teams.

