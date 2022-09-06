ALBA Demands Release of Crew of Venezuelan Plane in Argentina

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (Alba-TCP) demanded on Tuesday the release of the crew of the Venezuelan plane held in Argentina.

"The member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (Alba-TCP) join the demand of the people and the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for the release of the Venezuelan crew illegally and illegitimately detained by the judicial authorities of the Republic of Argentina along with the Boeing 747 aircraft," reads the communiqué released by this alliance.

According to the text, the aircraft's retention violates the crew's human rights and freedom of movement.

"This illegal retention constitutes a violation of the basic human rights of the crew, such as freedom of movement and respect for personal dignity, and is part of a new maneuver of non-compliance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law based on the illegal unilateral coercive measures applied against Venezuela," the document states.

President Nicolás Maduro said on Sunday that his government is exercising a legal defense to recover his country's plane "hijacked" in Argentina on June 8.

The plane of Empresa de Transporte Aerocargo del Sur (Emtrasur), a subsidiary of the state-owned Conviasa, landed on June 6 in Argentine territory, where it would have delivered a cargo supposedly composed of auto parts of the German company Volkswagen in the South American country.

However, when it was about to leave the Argentine territory on June 6, no company supplied them with fuel for fear of the sanctions that the United States could resort to.

The aircraft then headed to Uruguay on June 8, intending to refuel to return to Venezuela. Still, the Uruguayan authorities rejected the request to land in their territory and the plane had to return to Ezeiza.

The Boeing 7473B3 aircraft, with 14 Venezuelan and five Iranian crew members, was purchased from the Iranian company Mahan Air, sanctioned by the United States.