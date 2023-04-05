Mexican Environmental Activist Is Found Dead In Michoacan State

On Tuesday, Mexican authorities confirmed that Eustacio Alcala, an Indigenous activist who opposed mining activities, was found dead in a hilly area in the San Juan Huizontla community in the Michoacan state.
"Alcala's body had several gunshot wounds," the Attorney General’s Office (FGE) lamented and promised to investigate this murder thoroughly.
On Saturday, Alcala was transporting three nuns in his truck when armed men ordered him to stop the vehicle and detained him and the women. Hours later, the nuns were released. Alcala, however, remained missing for three days.
This activist had successfully prevented the opening of an iron mine that would contaminate the water resources of the San Juan Huitzontla community, where drug cartels usually extort mining companies and kill activists.
Mexico is the most dangerous country in the world for environmental activists. The Global Witness non-governmental organization registered that at least 54 activists were killed in this country in 2021.
Environmental activists Antonio Diaz and Ricardo Lagunes have been missing since January. The van in which they used to travel was found riddled with bullets near where Alcala’s body appeared.
In February, activist Alfredo Cisneros, who opposed cartels-related violence and illegal logging of pine and fir forests in the Michoacan state, was also shot dead in the Sicuicho Indigenous town.