Mexican Environmental Activist Is Found Dead In Michoacan State

Eustacio Alcala had successfully prevented the opening of an iron mine that would contaminate the water resources of the San Juan Huitzontla community.

On Tuesday, Mexican authorities confirmed that Eustacio Alcala, an Indigenous activist who opposed mining activities, was found dead in a hilly area in the San Juan Huizontla community in the Michoacan state.

"Alcala's body had several gunshot wounds," the Attorney General’s Office (FGE) lamented and promised to investigate this murder thoroughly.

On Saturday, Alcala was transporting three nuns in his truck when armed men ordered him to stop the vehicle and detained him and the women. Hours later, the nuns were released. Alcala, however, remained missing for three days.

This activist had successfully prevented the opening of an iron mine that would contaminate the water resources of the San Juan Huitzontla community, where drug cartels usually extort mining companies and kill activists.

“Autonomy is life, submission is death” seen in Mexico. Autonomy over our territories-bodies-land. ❤️�� #EZLN pic.twitter.com/t37km4edxg — Voices in Movement (@VIM_Media) April 3, 2023