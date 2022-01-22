Rodolphe Jaar Assumes Guilt in Assassination of Jovenel Moise

For his responsibility in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, Jaar could face life imprisonment.

Rodolphe Jaar, accused of participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, admitted his guilt on Friday after confessing that he provided weapons and ammunition to the Colombian mercenaries who entered the president's residence and tried to help them hide in embassies of other countries after the assassination.

Jaar, 49, a Haitian-Chilean who was arrested last Wednesday in Miami, United States, will undergo a detention hearing on Wednesday, January 26, and a formal arraignment on February 3.

Based on his involvement in the assassination, he will be charged with "conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States (U.S.), and providing material support resulting in death."

Court documents issued by the National Security Division of the U.S. Department of Justice detail that Jaar invoked his right to remain silent in his appearance Thursday at a preliminary hearing before Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis.

Second Man Charged in Connection with Plot to Kill Haitian Presidenthttps://t.co/hY64PIEmpp — National Security Division, U.S. Dept of Justice (@DOJNatSec) January 20, 2022

However, earlier on December 9, 2021, he had confessed to the U.S. authorities his direct participation in the assassination, alleging the supply of firearms and ammunition to support the operation to assassinate Moïse.

The accused further explained that the operation was changed from an arrest operation to an assassination operation after the initial plan to kidnap the president at the airport and take him away by plane failed to materialize.

For its part, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated that, if found guilty, Jaar could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment; at the same time, it indicated that he is the second accused in that country for Moïse's assassination, after the Colombian ex-military officer Mario Antonio Palacios was charged on January 4 in a Miami court.

In addition, the U.S. judicial body estimates that about 20 Colombian nationals and several Haitian-Americans are involved in the kidnapping and murder plot.

Rodolphe Jaar is a businessman who operated as a former informant for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). He broke ties after being convicted on drug trafficking charges.

Regarding the case, Judge Gary Orélien officially withdrew this Friday from the assassination investigation, citing personal reasons, but without offering details.

This incident occurred after the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (Rnddh) certified that Orélien received bribes for about two million gourdes (just under 20,000 dollars) from an alleged implicated in the assassination, adding that at least one of the four police officers recently released by the judge gave him a sum of 25,000 dollars.