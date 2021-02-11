    • Live
Tunisia To Acquire Russian Vaccine

    Algeria, Nigeria, and Tunisia have registered the Sputnik V vaccine in Africa.

Published 11 February 2021
Opinion

According to the results of phase III of the Sputnik  V clinical trials published by the scientific magazine The Lancet, the vaccine has 91.6 safety and efficacy, which turns it into one of the most reliable COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

The Russian Ambassador to Tunisia Sergei Nikolaev reported on Thursday that both countries are negotiating the acquisition of the Sputnik V vaccine as soon as possible.

"The Tunisian Ministry of Health approved on January 30 the use [of Sputnik V] in the national territory. The supply of the Russian vaccine is being negotiated in the shortest possible time," the official said.

Thus far Algeria, Nigeria, and Tunisia have registered the Sputnik V vaccine in Africa. This week Russian authorities expect the vaccine to be registered in 25 countries with larger markets such as Brazil and India.

