9 Percent of Italy’s GDP in 2021 Came From Immigrant Workers

According to the annual report "Economics of Immigration" by the Leone Moressa Foundation, 9 percent of Italy's gross domestic product in 2021 was provided by immigrant workers.

This percentage represents 143.9 billion euros or about 148 billion dollars, according to the report based on data from the National Institute of Statistics and other public institutions.

The agriculture, catering and construction sectors recorded the most significant contribution, according to the report, which noted that 2 257 000 of the 5.2 million immigrants residing last year in Italy were employed. This accounts for 10 percent of the total labor force.

During 2021, more than 50 000 (18.5 percent of the total) new immigrant work permits were issued, a significant increase over the previous year, when 10 000 (9.7 percent) were issued.

The report also points out the fragmentation of the labor market, providing that around 29.2 percent in 2021 were unskilled personnel with 2.2 percent skilled and technical professions.

The annual report "Economy of Immigration" also showed an increase in the number of foreign-born entrepreneurs in Italy. By the end of 2021, this group increased by 1.8 percent compared to 2020. Making the figure 753 000, i.e., one-tenth of the total number of entrepreneurs in the country.

According to the report, the number of foreign-born entrepreneurs increased by 31.6 percent in the last ten years. As for last year, Chinese, Romanians and Moroccans stood out considering the nationalities of foreign-born entrepreneurs working in the country.