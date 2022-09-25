Far-Right Brothers of Italy Leads in ItalianElections

The right-wing coalition leads Italian elections with 44.06% after 10% of the votes counted.

The center-right coalition leads the early elections to the Italian Parliament by obtaining 44.06 percent of the votes, according to the first data from the Italian Ministry of the Interior after counting 10 percent of the ballots.

Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) party won 26.27 percent of support in the Senate elections, showing the best result of the individual political forces.

Their allies, Matteo Salvini's League (Lega) and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia parties obtained 9.13 percent and 7.66 percent of the votes, respectively.

Voter turnout was 63.8 percent, down 9 percent from 2018, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said earlier.

The center-left coalition could count on 27.79 percent of the vote. According to preliminary data, its leading player, Enrico Letta's Democratic Party, is gaining 20.57 percent support.

The 5 Star Movement (M5S) is the third most popular political force, which has 14.34 percent of the vote.

Voting in more than 61,500 polling stations began Sunday at 7:00 local time (GMT+2 ) and lasted until 23:00.

Voters elected 400 deputies and 200 senators, fewer than in previous elections. Previously, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate had 630 and 315 seats, respectively.

According to the electoral law in force, known as Rosatellum, the elections are held based on a mixed majority-proportional formula. Thirty-six percent of the seats (147 in the Chamber of Deputies and 74 in the Senate) will be distributed proportionally among the most voted parties and coalitions; the remaining 64 percent (245 and 122 seats, respectively) will be allocated in proportion to the results achieved by the parties at the national level.