6.2 Earthquake Hits Croatia, at Least 7 Dead

At least 7 people died on Tuesday during a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, in Petrinja city, central Croatia, southeast of the capital, Zagreb.

Croatian Defense Minister Tomo Medved reported six deaths including a 12 year old girl. "We have a lot of victims. In the vicinity of Glina, in the town of Majske Poljane, five deaths have been confirmed so far. With a girl from Petrinja, a total of six people died in this devastating earthquake," the official confirmed.

Posjet Petrinji, Sisku, Pokupskom, Glini i Kravarskom nakon razornog potresa. U mislima smo s obiteljima svih stradalih i nadamo se da će broj žrtava biti što manji. Sve službe su na terenu, a @crvenikriz_hr križ objavio je upute za donacije i pomoć. https://t.co/aCl26OEuaJ. pic.twitter.com/6IQWxy62DM — MarkoM_HR (@HrMarkom) December 29, 2020

"Visit to Petrinja, Sisak, Pokupsko, Glina and Kravarsko after the devastating earthquake. We are with the families of all the victims in mind and we hope that the number of victims will be as small as possible. All services are in the field, a @crvenikriz_hr the cross published instructions for donations and assistance."

Local authorities from Lekenik Municipality also reported that a body was found among the wreckage of a church in Zazine Village. Croatia's state television described that "the center of Petrinja as it used to be no longer exists."

Moreover, the authorities continue search works as the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service reported that six people were rescued in Petrinja. Local officials urged for support to the city and more support units will be deployed overnight.

The earthquake was felt also in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as the Graz region in southern Austria.