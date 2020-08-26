Croatia: COVID-19 Cases Spike During Summer Tourism Season

On May 29, the government resumed international flights from countries with a similar epidemic situation, without requiring a mandatory COVID-19 test. Germany, Slovenia, and Austria were the paramount tourist senders.

Croatia hit the highest daily toll of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, after the reopening borders for the summer tourism season.

After recording the first infections in March, Croatia suspended learning activities and imposed mobility restrictions on early April. The prompt precautions led to a low contagion rate.

On May 29, the government resumed international flights from countries with a similar epidemic situation, without requiring a mandatory COVID-19 test. Germany, Slovenia, and Austria were the paramount tourist senders.

Travelers had to maintain social distance, use facemasks, and hand sanitizer as part of the mandatory health protocol. Despite the measures, Croatia registered over 200 daily infections in late August, reaching 358 on Wednesday.

Such a shame that places like Croatia are suffering with the lack of tourists. Selfishly those of us who still come are enjoying the beauty with no crowds.#Croatia pic.twitter.com/wFYRs4VQcE — Stephen Edwards (@StephenCzech) August 25, 2020

“It was, let’s be completely frank, a clear political goal of the Croatian government for the tourism season to be as good at it can be in these circumstances,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said.

Recently, the U.K. and Germany reinforced precautionary measures for travelers returning from Croatia. After a new case spike, Italy pointed tourists arriving from Croatia as the virus’ spreaders.

As of Wednesday, Croatia health authorities registered 8,888 COVID-19 cases, 175 deaths, and 6,362 recoveries from the virus.