5,604 Russians Are Expected to Leave China Over the Next Week

China's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 132 on Wednesday morning, with 5,974 confirmed cases.

The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Rosturizm) Wednesday announced that additional charter flights will be available for 5,604 Russian tourists to leave China before Tuesday, February 4.

"We decided that Russian tourists, who mostly rest on the Hainan island, can return both on schedule and in advance. To do so, tour operators have planned additional charter flights," the Rosturizm president Zarina Doguzova said and added that all Russian tour operators have complied with the recommendation to cease the sale of tourist packages to China since Jan. 24.

Maya Lomidze, the director of the Russian Association of Tour Operators, indicated that the losses caused by the China-born pneumonia epidemic could reach several million dollars.​​​​​​

"The damage will be considerable but not so much for companies sending tourists to China but operators working with Chinese tourists," Lomidze said and explained that the reception of Chinese citizens is the fastest growing market segment in the tourism industry.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, Russia is no longer receiving new groups of Chinese tourists since January 28, for China decided to limit the travel of its citizens to contain the epidemic unleashed by the 2019-nCoV coronavirus.​​

Other countries have also started to evacuate their citizens from the outbreak origin. For instance, in the next few days, Germany plans to repatriate 90 citizens who are in China and quarantine them as soon as they arrive in their country.

So far, four infections have been confirmed in Germany, all of them considered secondary since these are people who were not in China. The four infected persons, who work at the Webasto car component company in Bavaria, were in contact with a visiting Chinese colleague.

Bavaria's health authorities have located 40 other people who may have also been infected with the coronavirus. All of them will be subjected to observation, pending the results of the analyses that have been performed.