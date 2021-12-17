56 Truck Crash Victims Are Discharged From Mexican Hospital

On Dec. 9, a truck transporting undocumented Central American migrants crashed at about 100 kilometers per hour into a footbridge and projected its passangers onto the road.

On Friday, Chiapas State Health Secretary Pepe Cruz informed that 56 out of 114 Central American migrants injured in a truck crash in Tuxtla Gutierrez town were already discharged from hospital.

"These migrants suffered head trauma and severe bruising from the crash. We thank the authorities that coordinated their transfer and the health institutions that welcomed them,” Cruz said. So far, 51 migrants remain in critical health condition, and the other seven died due to their injuries’ severity.

On Dec. 9, a truck transporting undocumented migrants crashed at about 100 kilometers per hour into a footbridge and projected its passengers onto the road.

"These people traveled under inhumane conditions: they were without water, food, or ventilation," Cruz said and urged regional politicians to adopt policies that guarantee the migrants’ fundamental rights.

According to data from the National Migration Institute (INM), Mexican authorities have detained over 35,000 Central American migrants heading to the U.S. into closed trucks so far this year. The INM stressed that the number of human traffickers imprisoned was minimal compared to how many of these criminals managed to bring migrants to the U.S. border by paying bribes to Mexican officials. "When the traffickers take the migrants through the jungle, the army collects the bribe. If instead, they choose to transit the cities, the cops get money," journalist Angeles Mariscal told BBC outlet and stressed that this practice will continue as long as the authorities involved are not sanctioned.