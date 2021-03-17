54% of Brazilians Reject Bolsonaro's Management of the Pandemic

Just 22 percent of the 2,023 people surveyed consider his policies are excellent.

A Datafolha Institute survey published on Wednesday showed that 54 percent of Brazilians disapprove of President Jair Bolsonaro’s performance in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disapproval rate increased since the previous survey conducted in January when 48 percent of the people rejected his handling of the pandemic.

Currently, 43 percent of citizens believe Bolsonaro is the main responsible for the health crisis, which has caused the death of 282,000 people in the country.

“Today, just 22 percent of the 2,023 people surveyed consider Bolsonaro's management of the pandemic is excellent. In January, the rate was 26 percent,” Datafolha revealed.

O retrato do Brasil de Bolsonaro tem cor de sangue. pic.twitter.com/XTEhP5Q6DN — Marcelo Freixo (@MarceloFreixo) March 17, 2021 The meme reads, "Bolsonaro's Brazil has the color of blood."