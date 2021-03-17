54% of Brazilians Reject Bolsonaro's Management of the Pandemic

A Datafolha Institute survey published on Wednesday showed that 54 percent of Brazilians disapprove of President Jair Bolsonaro’s performance in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The disapproval rate increased since the previous survey conducted in January when 48 percent of the people rejected his handling of the pandemic.
Currently, 43 percent of citizens believe Bolsonaro is the main responsible for the health crisis, which has caused the death of 282,000 people in the country.
“Today, just 22 percent of the 2,023 people surveyed consider Bolsonaro's management of the pandemic is excellent. In January, the rate was 26 percent,” Datafolha revealed.
The meme reads, "Bolsonaro's Brazil has the color of blood."
The far-right President's performance is endorsed by 38 percent of Brazilian businessmen, 27 percent of the people from 45 to 59 years old, and 27 percent of evangelicals.
The new rejection rate came as the country is facing the worst phase of the health crisis. On Tuesday, authorities reported 2,798 deaths from COVID-19, which is a new record. In 25 of the 27 Brazilian states, Intensive Care Units (ICU) occupancy rates are above 80 percent. In 15 regions, ICUs have already exceeded 90 percent of their capacity.
Datafolha's survey was conducted by telephone on March 15 and 16 and its margin of error is two percentage points.