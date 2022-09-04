26 Killed, 11 Injured in Floods Across Pakistan in 24 Hours

Pakistani meteorologists predict the occurrence of heavy downpours that can trigger new landslides in the country's northern areas.

On Saturday night, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) informed that 26 people were killed and 11 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods over the last 24 hours.

At least 12 children and three women were among those who lost their lives in different flood-related accidents. The Sindh province was the worst-hit region with 22 killed, followed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces which reported two deaths, respectively. Moreover, 40,980 houses were destroyed and 875 livestock perished.

The total death toll from this season's monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,290 along with 12,588 injured, according to the latest statistics by the NDMA.

Authorities informed that 169,831 people have been rescued since the beginning of the crisis, adding that 633,091 people are currently living in the camps. Additionally, 1,468,019 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 736,459 livestock has perished in the rains.

Hard to comprehend the scale of the flood disaster in Pakistan, the 5th most populated nation in the world.



Nearly 1400 dead, 1 million houses damaged or destroyed, and 50,000,000 people displaced.



1/3 of the country is underwater.pic.twitter.com/NFd15q3g7I — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 30, 2022

Pakistan's Meteorological Department has forecasted rain and thundershower with isolated heavy falls in parts of the South Asian country over the next few days that may trigger landslides in its northern areas.

The department informed in its weather forecast report that weak monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Rain and thundershower with isolated heavy falls may occur in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, the country's northern Gilgit Baltistan region and parts of its eastern Punjab province till Tuesday, adding that similar rainfall is expected in parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as well on Sunday and Monday.