After suffering an unprecedented drought, East Africa has been hit by weeks of torrential rains and floods.

At least 47 people were killed and 85 others injured in landslides caused by torrential rains in northern Tanzania, authorities said Sunday.

Heavy rains have affected the city of Katesh, about 300 kilometers north of the capital Dodoma, since Saturday, causing landslides that destroyed homes.

Hanang district commissioner Janeth Mayanja had previously indicated that 20 people had died and 70 were injured. She also claimed that several roads were closed due to "muddy waters."

Tanzania’s president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, in Dubai for the Cop28 climate conference, sent her condolences and said she had ordered the deployment of “more government efforts to rescue people.”

After experiencing an unprecedented drought, East Africa has been hit by weeks of torrential rain and flooding. The downpours have displaced more than 1 million people in Somalia and left hundreds of dead.