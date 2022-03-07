300 Haitian Migrants Arrive by Boat In South Florida

“At least 163 of these migrants swam to shore moments after the vessel grounded,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Agent Slosar tweeted.

On Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced that about 300 Haitian migrants arrived on a wooden boat at Ocean Reef Club, an exclusive recreation area of Key Largo in Florida, United States.

“At least 163 of these migrants swam to shore moments after the vessel grounded,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Agent Walter Slosar tweeted, stressing that his office coordinated the Haitians’ rescue and medical assistance.

Photos published in social media showed some migrants piled up on the stranded boat and others sitting on the coast, wrapped in towels and receiving meals from local officers.

“We responded quickly and worked closely with local authorities to keep everyone safe after this dangerous voyage and grounding,” Coast Guard Lieutenant commander Jason Neiman stated, arguing that authorities’ priorities will always be saving lives.



On Sunday, Slosar also announced that the Homeland Security Investigations currently leads an inquiry into this crime, which he described as an act of maritime traffic. On Friday, the Coast Guard intercepted 123 Haitians aboard a small boat off Anguilla Cay, an islet belonging to the Bahamas. On Feb. 28, it detained over 140 migrants in Andros, the largest island in this archipelago. In January, customs officers also detained 176 Haitians nearby the Ocean Reef, a private marina with a golf course in which it is easy to land by boat. Ten of these migrants had to be hospitalized for dehydration symptoms.