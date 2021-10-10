30 Percent of the Electoral Roll Has Already Voted in Paraguay

On Sunday, the South American nation celebrates subnational elections in which over 15,000 candidates run for mayor and council posts.

The Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE) reported that 30 percent of the electoral roll had voted by 11.00 a.m local time in the municipal elections taking place this Sunday in Paraguay.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m and will close at 5:00 p.m. The TSJE intends to release preliminary results around 7:00 p.m.

Over 4 million voters are called to participate in the municipal elections, which are contested by 28 parties and 113 movements, four concertations, and 118 alliances. At least 50.9 percent of the electoral roll are men, while 49.1 percent are women.

Central, Alto Parana, Asuncion, Itapua, Caaguazu are the departments with the highest figures of registered voters.

The electoral process has been marked by unprecedented levels of political violence and denunciations of acts of corruption. At least ten candidates from different coalitions were victims of attacks, including the Amambay governor's daughter, who was shot to death on Saturday.

Several voters denounced that some political propaganda has not been removed in a clear violation of the electoral law. Likewise, there were reports of ID purchases in the Mauricio Jose Troche polling center in Zeballos Cue municipality.

More than 4.6 million Paraguayans are called to vote in 261 districts. There are 831 candidates for mayor and over 15,000 for municipal council posts.