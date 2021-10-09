Over 4 Million Paraguayans Are Called to the Polls on Sunday

Candidates for subnational posts are gathered under 28 political parties, 113 political movements, four political alliances, and 118 electoral alliances.

Over 4 million Paraguayans are called to vote in the local elections to be held on Sunday.

The Superior Tribunal of Electoral Justice (TSEJ) accredited 831 candidates for mayors and 15,535 candidates for councilmen. They are gathered under 28 political parties, 113 political movements, four political alliances, and 118 electoral alliances.

The TSEJ informed that electronic voting machines would be used for the first time in these local elections, in which 1,135 polling stations will be installed.

The TSEJ also noted a significant vote among the young population since 1,457,822 people between 18 and 29 years old are called to participate.

Paraguay, Telefuturo poll:



Asunción mayoral election



Rodriguez (ANR-PC, conservative): 55,26%

Nakayama (PLRA-Liberal ): 42.10%

Ortega (TOD♡S, centre-left): 1.3%

Oliver (CN-Right): 1.3%



Fieldwork: 18-22 September 2021

Sample size: 842 pic.twitter.com/KggrdryPn5 — America Elects (@AmericaElige) October 2, 2021

The electoral campaign was marked by complaints from the opposition Liberal Party over alleged fraud after pre-signed ballots were discovered in Villarrica.

Likewise, candidate Oscar Rodriguez from the ruling Colorado Party has been accused of embezzlement of funds destined to the fight of the COVID-19 pandemic in Asuncion.

There have also been reports of violence, including the murder of three candidates for various municipal offices.