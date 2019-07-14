Angolans Graduate in Cuba as Part of University Program for Global South

Since the 1990s Cuba has offered extensive scholarships to students from low-resource countries from the global South.

30 Angolan students have concluded their studies at the University of Ciego de Avila "Maximo Gomez Baez" in Cuba, as part of an ongoing program that the island maintains to promote and train students from countries of the global South.

A total of 400 students graduated from the university and will come to reinforce the social and economic programs of the Ciego de Avila province, which is located about 430 km east of the capital Havana.

The graduates just finished their programs within the faculties of Agricultural Sciences; Economics and Business; Social Sciences and Humanities; Pedagogy; Informatics; and Sport.

Among the graduates from the south-central African nation, Evaristo Candiyelo stood out as the best foreign graduate, gaining recognition for his scientific merit and being the most outstanding student within the research department of the Agricultural Sciences faculty.

Other 51 graduates received the Golden Title, a distinction that awards the best results in areas such as teaching, research, and sports.

Founded in 1978, the University is a certified college that has generated more than a hundred international agreements with countries from the global South. It has graduated more than 19,000 Cuban students and from other countries, especially from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa.

It has also maintained cooperation projects with universities in Europe, aimed at promoting scientific exchanges and incorporation into academic networks.



