Twelve civilians were killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Nigeria's north-central state of Plateau, said the police on Tuesday.

The attack took place early Sunday in the Tambora town of Riyom local government area, said Edward Egbuka, the police chief in Plateau.

The Sunday attack followed a deadly one on Saturday night in the Bassa local government area of the same state.

Local authorities earlier confirmed at least seven were killed and several others were wounded following the attack on Saturday. Up to 250 houses were also reportedly razed during that attack.

The police said they are yet to know the motive of these attacks, but an investigation has been launched to bring the attackers to book.