Colombia: ELN Invites President Duque to Resume Peace Talks

The National Liberation Army seeks to avoid armed clashes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) Thursday requested Colombia's President Ivan Duque continue to negotiate a bilateral ceasefire and expressed its willingness to avoid armed clashes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although the government froze conversations, we always keep channels open. They have to step in, sit down, and talk. There is an urgent need for a ceasefire," the ELN negotiating team head Israel Ramirez said.

He also stressed that the Duque administration should not treat paramilitary groups as if they were "private armies."

Previously, in the Catatumbo region, a Colombian army commander said it was necessary "to deploy hitmen" to eliminate the Colombian guerrilla​​​​​.​​​

#EstoniaUNSC at #UNSC VTC on #Colombia



Pleased by positive steps taken in implementing the Peace agreement in spite of the #COVID19.



Estonia welcomes the ELN announcement of a unilateral ceasefire to combat the pandemic & help save lives.

​​​​​​​Despite these expressions, the ELN maintains communication with international institutions and guarantor countries involved in the peace negotiation process.

"The ELN is cohesive enough to negotiate peace. We tell them to name their delegates and everything else can be discussed in the negotiations," Ramirez said.

The last peace dialogue with the ELN began during the Juan Manuel Santos government in 2017. Two years later, however, Duque assumed the presidency and hindered negotiations.