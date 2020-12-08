China to Take Countermeasures Against New US Sanctions

Sanctions against Chinese lawmakers are another case of “U.S. hysterical political bullying,” China's authorities assured.

China's Foreign Affairs Ministry Tuesday condemned the new U.S. financial sanctions against 14 Chinese lawmakers and it assured that the Asian country will take strong countermeasures.

China also summoned the top U.S. diplomat in Beijing, Fu Deen, to express a solemn protest against "these arbitrary, irrational, and malicious measures."

President Donald Trump's administration "is not stopping its wave of measures that interferes in China's internal affairs, and strongly undermines Sino-U.S. relations," the Foreign Affairs ministry stated.

On Monday, Washington imposed visa restrictions on 14 vice presidents of the Chinese National People's Congress over their alleged role in devising Hong Kong's national security law.

The measures are a response to "Beijing's continued aggression against the democratic process in Hong Kong, whose Legislative Council has become a rubber stamp group," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"This is another case of hysterical political bullying," Chinese authorities assured as they condemned that the U.S. incited Hong Kong's social unrest that erupted in the country in 2019 over a proposed extradition bill.

China's national security law was part of the measures adopted by Beijing to restore calm to Hong Kong after months of Western-backed protests.