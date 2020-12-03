China Set to Strength Cooperation With Russia

China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang Wednesday said his nation is ready to share development opportunities with Russia and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

"China is ready to inject new energies into cooperation with Russia based on the achievements and experiences gained over the last decades of diplomatic relations," Li explained.

Manufacturing, the peaceful use of nuclear resources, digital economy, agriculture, and development of small and medium enterprises are the main areas that China and Russia will seek to promote together.

China also proposed to strengthen cooperation in essential sectors such as education, tourism, and sports, with special emphasis on the Winter Olympic Games, which will take place in Beijing in 2022.

"Despite the economic downturn that the world is facing, our countries maintain a close bilateral trade, even in these difficult times," Li said, referring to the support that both countries have had amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 25th regular meeting with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, the Chinese Prime Minister stressed that the policy of goodwill between China and Russia has a long history. In June 2020, both nations celebrated 71 years of diplomatic relations based on "mutual support and respect."

"We will take advantage of Russia's and China's potential to also boost space cooperation," Mishustin said as he congratulated China on the Change 5 spacecraft's successful landing on the visible face of the moon on Tuesday.