Venezuela: VP Denounces Gold Reserves Appropriation Conspiracy

Venezuela’s Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez denounced May 26 Bank of England's actions to seize Venezuela’s gold holdings.

Rodriguez said Hugo Chavez removed gold reserves from international Banks in 2011 and preserved gold assets in the Bank of England for financial operations. “Today, nine years later, we are seeing the historical and sovereign sense of protecting our international reserves,” Rodriguez acknowledged in a press conference.

The representative also condemned the self-proclaimed president and unconstitutional Deputy Juan Guaido’s conspiracy with the United Kingdom's financial institution to illegally appropriate Venezuela’s gold. "This gold is part of the international reserves to give stability to our currency," Rodriguez stressed.

The Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela explained that the Central Bank of Venezuela, following the nation's Constitution, sued the British institution on May 14 before British courts. She qualified Juan Guaido’s and his self-proclaimed procurator as “white-collar criminals.”

#AHORA| Vicepresidenta Ejecutiva de #Venezuela @drodriven2 denuncia el robo del oro #venezolano por parte del Banco de Inglaterra "este jueves habrá una audiencia en los tribunales ingleses, nosotros esperamos que se respeten las leyes financieras mundiales" — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) May 26, 2020

"Executive Vice President of Venezuela denounced the theft of Venezuelan gold by the Bank of England "this Thursday there will be a hearing in the English courts, we hope that global financial laws will be respected".

According to Rodriguez, the Bank of England neglected Central Bank of Venezuela’s orders as the client, when Bolivarian nation requested resource devolution in correspondence with its currency value." Venezuela’s government intended to use that amount to finance resources and supplies in order to combat Covid-19 and prevent its spread.

Rodriguez said England’s Court would hold an audience on May 28 to determine the situation of retained Venezuelan resources. As she expressed, the Bank of England violated its role as asset guard by interfering in Bolivarian Republic national policy and patrimony’s administration.

"We will exercise all the actions that correspond to the defense of the reserves of Venezuela so that the Law of Sovereign Immunity is respected so that the jurisdictional sovereignty of Venezuela is respected," she stressed.