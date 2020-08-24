US: Protest Erupts After A New Police Brutality Episode

On Sunday, violent protests erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after citizens saw a video in which police officers shot seven times at a black man as he was leaning into his vehicle, from where his three kids witnessed the shooting.

The victim was Jacob Blake. As of early Monday morning, he was in serious condition at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) told local outlet Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

After the video was posted on social networks, large crowds gathered at the crime scene. Protesters lit small fires in the streets, kicked police vehicles, and set off fireworks, chanting "No Justice, No Peace."

Addressing the incident, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers considered it outrageous and said that Jacob Blake “was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight.”

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," he said.

However, DCI stated that they will “continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation."