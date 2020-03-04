Spanish Protest in Defense of Public Education

The people of Andalusia took to the streets to demonstrate in support of a quality, public and integral education.

Schools in Andalusia, Spain, called for a demonstration on Wednesday to protest against new school regulations that are seriously damaging public education for the benefit of private interests.

The mobilization, that brings together more than 100,000 teachers from public schools in Andalusia and other cities, is a forceful response to the imposition of the Decree on Schooling by the Ministry of Education and Sports of the Andalusian government.

"The new measure is an unacceptable attack on public education, which passes off as reforms the lack of investment in infrastructure, the deficit in personnel and the precariousness of the teaching profession, to dismantle public education," specialists agree.

According to the Andalusian Association for Human Rights (Apdha), "the Protestants will make it clear this 4th March that education is a right, not a privilege."

"The public sector is not a game. The public one is respected and not stained."



In a statement, Apdha also condemned the position of the Minister of Education, Javier Imbroda, for having allowed this unilateral, without any consensus among the various collegiate negotiating bodies.

"The new regulation is unnecessary, segregated, and does not correspond to public interests. It is the task of the public authorities to guarantee the effective realization of the right to education in conditions of equality" Apdha condemns.

The decree stipulates that any family can choose an approved school, regardless of whether it is in their area, which social movements see as a measure to privatize the education system.

So far, about 2,000 people have participated in the demonstration, according to data provided by the local police.