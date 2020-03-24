Spain: Over 500 Coronavirus Deaths Reported in Last 24 Hours

The country continues to be positioned as the second most affected by the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, Spain recorded 514 deaths from the COVID-19 (coronavirus), the highest figure since the pandemic began in the country.

The hundreds of deaths represent a jump of 24% of the number of deaths the country recorded on Monday.

Spain, on Monday, recorded 462 deaths, which was also the highest figure in the country so far.

Madrid, the capital, continues to be the most affected by the new outbreak, with 12,352 cases diagnosed and 1,535 deaths.

España tuvo 514 muertos en 24 horas.#QuedateEnCasa esto es muy serio. https://t.co/aJjVMH0pil — Mauricio Albarracín ��️‍���� (@malbarracin) March 24, 2020

" Spain had 514 dead in 24 hours. Stay home, this is very serious."



The country continues to be positioned as the second most affected by the pandemic. Italy remains in the first place.

In a context marked by 39,673 diagnosed cases and 2,696 deaths, the government maintains almost total confinement of the country's inhabitants.

They can only leave their homes to work if they are unable to do so in a non-presential way and also to carry out essential activities, such as buying food or medicine.